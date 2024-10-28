Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Before Travis Kelce began dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, he was with broadcaster and model Kayla Nicole. As the 2024 presidential election nears, Nicole has used her platform to urge people to vote and make it clear who she will be voting for.

In a recent post on Instagram, Kayla Nicole posted in support of Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative.

“Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote’ initiative is about more than just casting a ballot — it’s about showing that my voice as a Black woman holds power,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“When we vote we demand change, representation, and a future where equity isn’t just a dream but a reality. When we vote we show up for our future, our communities, and ourselves. Voting isn’t just a right—it’s an act of resistance, power, and progress.”

She the urged everyone to make sure they make their voice heard this election.

“As a Black woman, my vote is a declaration that my voice matters, despite a history that tried to silence it. This election in particular is a chance to shape policies that directly impact our bodies, our freedoms, and our opportunities. PLEASE DO NOT SIT THIS ELECTION OUT,” she wrote.

She concluded her post by making it clear that she will be voting for Kamala Harris this election, using the hashtag #Harris24.

Of course, this is something that she and Swift have in common.

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift made a post on social media publicly endorsing Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, as well.

While Kelce has not publicly shared his political endorsement, it’s pretty telling that both Swift and his previous girlfriend support Kamala Harris.

[Kayla Nicole]