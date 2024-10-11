Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before dating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce was with broadcaster Kayla Nicole Brown from 2017 to 2022.

While Brown described him as a “great guy” during a recent interview, there is one thing it sounds like she would change about their relationship: the publicity.

During a recent appearance on WNBA star Angel Reese’s podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” Kayla Nicole Brown made it clear that if she could do it over again, she would keep her relationship much more private.

She also indicated that she has no plans to have such a public relationship anytime in the future, either.

“I don’t see myself doing that anytime soon. No, I absolutely don’t,” she said according to Fox News.

“And I just think ultimately it’s kind of like people can’t pick at what they don’t know about, you know what I mean. Like I would just protect my relationships from here on out. I don’t want to deal with it ever again. And then, too, if we break up, I don’t have to deal with whatever that looks like.”

“Yeah, I’m good,” she concluded.

She also revealed that she continues to receive hate from Taylor Swift fans online, even though their relationship ended back in 2022.

[Fox News]