Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce already has an argument that he’s the top tight end in the history of the league. And he certainly added to that argument on Sunday.

During Sunday afternoon’s showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, Travis Kelce made some history that adds to his already legendary career accomplishments.

Kelce entered Sunday’s game just a few receptions behind legendary tight end Tony Gonzalez on the Chiefs’ all-time receptions leaderboard. And during the game, Kelce passed him.

With that reception, TE Travis Kelce (917) has passed Tony Gonzalez (916) for the most receptions in franchise history. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) September 29, 2024

“With that reception, TE Travis Kelce (917) has passed Tony Gonzalez (916) for the most receptions in franchise history,” the Kansas City Chiefs communications team said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Kelce finished the game with seven receptions for 89 yard to lead all of Kansas City’s receivers.

It was a strong game for Kelce after he struggled to put up his usual production during the first three games of the season.

Entering the game, Kelce had just eight catches for 69 yards. Obviously, Kelce was able to more than double his yardage total in just one game against the Chargers.

We’ll have to see how Kelce continues to perform throughout the season.

[Kansas City Chiefs Communication]