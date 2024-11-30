Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce’s actions after Friday night’s game have sparked outrage amongst NFL fans.

After every NFL game, players and coaches from both teams meet on the field to shake hands and exchange pleasantries. It’s a sign of respect and a longstanding tradition in the league.

However, Kelce clearly had no intention of doing that after Friday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

As soon as the game ended and the Kansas City Chiefs clinched victory, Kelce headed straight for the locker room, seemingly refusing to shake hands with his opponents.

Travis Kelce showed no class after Chiefs-Raiders. Was already back in the tunnel as time expired and didn’t shake hands with anyone. pic.twitter.com/kD8aC8jaum — The Homelander (@HomelanderNot7) November 30, 2024

Unsurprisingly, this move from Kelce sparked outrage among NFL fans, many of whom felt it was a lack of class on his part.

“Travis Kelce showed no class after Chiefs-Raiders. Was already back in the tunnel as time expired and didn’t shake hands with anyone,” one fan wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Travis Kelce showing such class leaving the field without shaking hands after a win,” another fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Travis Kelce continues to put the (expletive) in class. Didn’t shake hands after the game. Straight to the locker room. Probably went to get friendship bracelets for the refs. Just retire already loser,” someone else said.

“Travis Kelce left FAST. His chemistry with Mahomes seems so off. I’m not sure what’s up this season,” another fan said.

“I don’t know why everyone’s scared to talk about Travis Kelce. He’s such a little girl. He’s not even shaking hands after winning a football game,” another fan commented.

“Travis Kelce not shaking hands is on brand for his petty (expletive),” another added.

The good news for Kelce is that he did have a strong game, totaling seven catches for 68 yards to help lead his team to victory.