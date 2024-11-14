Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After the blinding sun caused Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to drop a touchdown pass this weekend, he expressed his displeasure with the stadium design and called for curtains to be placed over the window. And it sounds like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on his side.

During Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, CeeDee Lamb was blinded by the sun on what would have been a clear touchdown reception, resulting in an incompletion.

“I couldn’t see the ball. Couldn’t see the ball, at all. The sun,” Lamb said after the game.

Lamb agreed that he would like curtains to be put over the window.

“Yes. One thousand percent,” Lamb said.

It sounds like Lamb isn’t the only player who has a problem with the sun shining in through that window.

During the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce called out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones a bit as he called it “absolutely ridiculous” that the sun shines through the window the way it does.

“Jerry Jones is still at war with the sun,” Travis Kelce said. “I’m not gonna’ lie, playing in that stadium, I [freaking] had that problem before.

“That [freaking] glare coming through the end zone in the afternoon is [freaking] ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. It’s like the glass makes it [freaking] spread more. It’s like the sun is bigger and brighter than it’s ever [freaking] been. I mean, I get it, you try not to let those things be an excuse, but holy [shoot] man. I understand where he’s coming from here.”

Jones, meanwhile, made it very clear that he has no plans to put curtains up.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we flip the coin, so we do know where the [darn] sun is going to be in our own stadium,” Jones said.

“Let’s just tear the [darn] stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me?”

Clearly, Kelce disagrees with this decision.

