The Kansas City Chiefs are chasing their third consecutive Super Bowl championship. Star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will need to be as involved as ever if they’re going to finish the job.

However, that doesn’t mean the superstars don’t have other things going on.

Kelce recently appeared in the trailer for the upcoming movie, Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to the famous cult classic golf movie starring Adam Sandler.

First look at Travis Kelce in ‘HAPPY GILMORE 2’ Releasing in 2025 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/AiGK7hkcNy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 25, 2024

Fans reacted to Kelce’s appearance and what seems to be a thriving acting career on social media.

“The best quarterback in history aka Taylor’s husband is in Happy Gilmore 2? We’re seated,” said one fan who doesn’t realize that Kelce is a tight end and also that he and Taylor Swift aren’t yet married.

“Bro is playing the waiter he would be if he wasn’t in the NFL,” added one fan.

“Perhaps he should retire since he doesn’t seem to care about football anymore,” one fan added, referencing the steep decline in Kelce’s on-field production this season.

“My guy Travis Kelce moonlighting as a waiter in Happy Gilmore 2,” another fan added.

“First big hype comedy movie dropping in YEARS and the thumbnail is Travis kelce? PLEASE GOD I hope this doesn’t suck,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see how big a role Kelce has in the film.