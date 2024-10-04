Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has had enough of the NFL’s take on violent gestures from players.

Kelce spoke about the situation on an episode of New Heights, a podcast that he hosts with his brother Jason. Kelce had the back of New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, who was flagged with a costly 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after a finger gun celebration in the Jets’ loss to the Denver Broncos.

Kelce used to employ a “bow and arrow” celebration and disagrees with giving players penalties that have on-field consequences and major impacts on the outcome of games.

“I know we don’t want this to be like ‘Oh, NFL players shooting guns,’ – I get that. But this is so subtle. Unless you’re doing it at a defender, it shouldn’t be a flag,” Kelce said, according to Fox.

“If you want to fine the guy after the game for doing it, whatever. That’s up to the NFL for wanting to protect their league, but I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that a guy is on the ground shooting pointing fingers for getting a first down saying, ‘We’re going that way’ or whatever he might be doing – I just think it’s too much, man. It’s too much, and it’s affecting the game in the wrong way.

“It’s my Second Amendment, I have the right to bear arms,” he said chuckling.

Kelce’s brother Jason seemed to agree with Travis’ assessment so long as the finger guns aren’t aimed at an individual.

“If it’s directed at somebody . . . I agree it should be taunting. But if you’re just doing it like I’m shooting guns up at the sky, what the hell are we doing? How is that taunting?”

The Kelce brothers are well respected in the league and have more influence than most, so it’ll be interesting to see how the NFL responds to their comments.

[Fox]