Broadcaster Kayla Nicole Brown was in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022. But it sounds like the public nature of that relationship has left her quite a bit traumatized.

During a recent appearance on WNBA star Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Kayla Nicole Brown opened up a little bit about her relationship with Travis Kelce as she made it pretty clear that she has been kind of traumatized by the amount of publicity the relationship got and continues to receive.

“I don’t see myself doing that anytime soon. No, I absolutely don’t,” she said according to Fox News.

“And I just think ultimately it’s kind of like people can’t pick at what they don’t know about, you know what I mean. Like I would just protect my relationships from here on out. I don’t want to deal with it ever again. And then, too, if we break up, I don’t have to deal with whatever that looks like.”

“Yeah, I’m good,” she concluded.

Obviously, their former relationship has received even more attention now that Kelce is dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, and she admits that she has received a lot of hate from Swifties on social media.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate (from Swift’s fans) and just like online chaos doesn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day,” she said.

She did say that Kelce was a “great guy,” so she clearly hold no grudges against him personally. But she would do things differently in her relationship and keep things a little more private if she could do it again.

