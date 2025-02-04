Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from making history. If the Chiefs can beat the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday, they’ll become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive franchises.

What’s unique about this season’s version of the Chiefs is that the team’s success has been largely because of their stellar defense rather than a high-powered offensive attack led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

One reason for this has been a dip in production from Kelce, prompting many to believe that this season may be the future Hall of Famer’s curtain call, with retirement to follow after what would be his fourth Super Bowl ring.

Earlier in the season many speculated that Kelce’s decline was due to the fast lifestyle he was living with his girlfriend, global pop music sensation Taylor Swift. However, in a media Super Bowl media session, something occurred that would exonerate Swift’s role in Kelce’s decline.

“Jameis Winston just threw two red-frosted cookies to Travis Kelce, who did take a couple of bites,” reported The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

“Uh, yeah if the Chiefs superstars could not eat things randomly thrown at them just a few days before the Super Bowl that would great, thanks,” one Chiefs fan wrote on Twitter in response to the reports.

If Kelce has been so carefree with his diet the entire season, it would explain some of his numbers, or lack thereof, this season at 35 years of age, a high number for a professional football player.

It’ll be interesting to see Kelce’s level of conditioning in the Super Bowl.