Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX this week. But even though the Eagles are Kelce’s opponent this week, he still has some fond feelings about the team.

Travis’ brother Jason, who played his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring at the end of last season, currently hosts a late-night show on ESPN called “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.”

On Friday, Travis was a virtual guest on that show, and he had a pretty surprising message for the Eagles.

During their conversation, Jason asked Travis if he had a message for Eagles fans.

“Go Birds, baby,” Travis said according to the New York Post.

“You don’t mean that,” Jason replied.

But Travis did not hold back his true thoughts as he made it clear that he really does have some fond feelings toward the Eagles.

“I’m a Jason Kelce fanatic, dude,” Travis said. “I love that guy, man. I still got all the gang green from your guys’ Super Bowls and your run in Philly. I still got some Philly pride, man. I’m wishing the best for those guys, but go birds.”

Jason still was not convinced, saying “there’s absolutely no chance you mean that.”

The Chiefs are taking on the Eagles in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. We’ll have to see who comes out on top.