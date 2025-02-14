Syndication: The Record

Before the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said it would be “an honor” for United States President Donald Trump to attend the big game. But after some recent comments Trump made about his girlfriend Taylor Swift, it sounds like he might have changed his mind about that.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, when asked about the possibility of Donald Trump attending, Kelce made it pretty clear that he would be honored to have the president in attendance.

“That’s awesome; it’s a great honor,” Kelce told reporters. “I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life. And having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool.”

However, that was before Trump said some pretty disrespectful things about Taylor Swift on social media.

During the early stages of the game, Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift was introduced to the crowd via the videoboard in the stadium. However, she didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome as the fans loudly booed her.

This prompted Donald Trump, who was also at the game and received a much more celebratory welcome, to take a jab at Swift on social media.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Apparently, Kelce wasn’t too thrilled about this post from Trump.

An inside source close to Kelce recently told The Daily Mail that Kelce was unhappy with this message from the president.

“Travis believes that it was unnecessary for Trump to take a dig at her especially after he voiced that he was honored for a president to be there,” the inside source told The Daily Mail.

Kelce might have thought it was a “great honor” to have Trump at the game, but that doesn’t mean he was okay with what the president said about his girlfriend.