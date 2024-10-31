Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There have been a lot of rumors over the past several months that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were headed toward a breakup – or even that their relationship was never real in the first place. Those rumors have even started reaching Kelce’s friends and co-workers. And he finally addressed those rumors this week.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, guest Niecy Nash-Betts — Travis’s co-star in his television show Grotesquerie – revealed that she has been hit with a barrage of texts from people wondering about their relationship status.

She claimed that she does not respond to those questions because the relationship between Travis and Taylor is none of their business, but Travis Kelce himself responded by directly discussing the possibility of an incoming breakup.

“I appreciate you always,” Kelce responded.

“And every time someone has a mic in front of you and asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love. You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure that everybody knows that.”

Needless to say, this reaction from Kelce led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Real couples don’t need to shove their dog and pony show down our throats or have their pals say it’s real,” one person responded.

“If you have to publish multiple articles at week claiming your relationship is real it most definitely is not real,” another person added.

“You know what’s funny? the constant reassuring that his ‘relationship’ with taylor is ‘real’. like why would you care what people thought otherwise?????” another person said.

“Why do they have to keep telling us that it’s real??? If it was, they wouldn’t have to tell us,” someone else said.

“This just makes me suspect them even more,” another person added.

“Even if I thought they are indeed real, the fact that they keep repeating that they are is so odd,” another person said.

While it’s worth noting that these are just responses from normal, everyday people, it’s pretty clear that not everyone buys this from Kelce.

