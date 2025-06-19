Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs lost what would’ve been their third consecutive Super Bowl title to the Philadelphia Eagles, in what also had the potential to serve as legendary Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s last game.

However, despite speculation that he would hang up his cleats following the loss, Kelce elected to return for the 2025 season and finish out his contract. In a Wednesday minicamp press conference, Kelce discussed his decision to run it back for another season with his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“I love football,” Kelce said, according to Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “I don’t think I really thought about it that much. My friends and family and the team and the guys and women in this building — I love coming into work every single day.

“It wasn’t a very tough one for me. I know I’m getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league. With that being said, it really wasn’t that hard of a decision for me.”

Kelce acknowledged needing to take a second to breathe and let his emotions die down after losing the Super Bowl, but said that once he did he knew that he had more to give the game. Will this be his curtain call?

“I got one year on this contract, I know that,” Kelce said. “And we’ll try and figure out something for next year. The Chiefs’ organization knows how much I love them.

“I can’t see myself ever playing anywhere else, so we’ll deal with that down the road when the time is right. But right now, I’m focused on winning a championship this year.”