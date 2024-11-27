The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have a lot to be excited about as far as football goes. The Chiefs are 10-1 and in the driver’s seat of the AFC playoffs as they looked to lock down the highly coveted first seed and the first-round playoff bye that comes with it.

Unfortunately, things aren’t going quite as swimmingly for the Chiefs off of the field.

Kansas City’s two biggest stars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, had their homes burglarized while they were busy competing on the field earlier in the season. In Kelce’s case, the burglars made off with an item that he holds especially dear.

Tragically, the burglars made off with Kelce’s game-worn Super Bowl LIV jersey, which he sported for the Chiefs’ 20202 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. However, never one to quit, Kelce isn’t giving up hope.

“That first Super Bowl shirt is essential for him,” according to one of The U.S. Sun’s forces.

“It’s a reminder of one of the biggest achievements in his career and life so far, and he hopes to get it back.”

The burglars also made off with $20,000 and over $100,000 worth of jewelry. A luxury watch of Kelce’s has been recovered, meaning that it’s not out of the question that more items, including his jersey, will find their way back.

In the meantime, hopefully, Kelce can keep his focus on football as the Chiefs gear up to face the Las Vegas Raiders.