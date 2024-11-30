Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to notch a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday afternoon.

But Travis Kelce did not exactly have the classiest response to the win.

Travis Kelce had one of his better performances of the season on Friday night, tallying seven catches for 68 yards to help lead the team to a 19-17 comeback victory.

But after the game, Kelce showed some pretty classless behavior.

Typically, after NFL games, players from both teams meet on the field and shake hands. But Kelce seemed to have no interest in shaking hands with the Raiders.

As one fan pointed out on social media, Kelce left the field immediately after time had expired in the game.

Travis Kelce showed no class after Chiefs-Raiders. Was already back in the tunnel as time expired and didn’t shake hands with anyone. pic.twitter.com/kD8aC8jaum — The Homelander (@HomelanderNot7) November 30, 2024

“Travis Kelce showed no class after Chiefs-Raiders. Was already back in the tunnel as time expired and didn’t shake hands with anyone,” the fan said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

It has been a disappointing season on the field for Kelce this season as he is on pace to have the worst receiving numbers of his entire career by far, which has led to a lot of criticism.

Before the season, Kelce signed an updated contact with the Kansas City Chiefs that made him the highest-paid tight end in the league, but he hasn’t exactly been playing that way.

We’ll have to see whether or not Kelce can bounce back and get back to his usual dominance later in the season.