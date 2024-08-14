Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout his time in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has had a pretty consistent look when it comes to his hair. But when he arrived to training camp in preparation for the upcoming season, he had a very different look – and it sounds like the change is because of Taylor Swift.

Typically, Travis Kelce has worn his hair in a high and tight fade style with the sides buzzed short and the top a little bit longer but still quite short. But when the star tight end arrived at Kansas City Chiefs training camp this month, his hair was quite a bit longer as he had grown it out on the top far more than he usually does.

It was a clear change for Kelce, and during a recent interview, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Taylor Swift was the reason why he decided to change up his hairstyle, even though he has been trying to get his teammate to grow out his hair long before this point.

Travis Kelce brought back El Travador to Training Camp!

I knew he would. 🤗🥸

He has kept the hella good hair that he's been growing out.

🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/5K4qcTaGxU — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) July 21, 2024

“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it,” Mahomes said according to Billboard.

Clearly, Swift has a little bit more sway over Kelce’s life than Mahomes does.

