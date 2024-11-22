Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are dominating on the football field. At 9-1, the Chiefs boast the best record in the NFL.

Unfortunately, things aren’t going quite as well off of the football field. The homes of two star Chiefs players were targeted earlier this year by burglars.





Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce had their homes ransacked while they were playing against the New Orleans Saints. Now, there’s news that the burglaries might have been part of an even larger scandal.

The FBI is investigating whether the burglaries are linked to a transnational crime ring, per NBC News.

Kelce and Mahomes aren’t the only athletes who have had their homes targeted. Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis posted a video on Instagram saying that “prized possessions” were looted from his home.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley also had his home robbed while he was attending a Minnesota Vikings game.

The Medina, Minnesota, Police Department is investigating Conley’s case and collaborating with other departments, per a statement it gave to NBC.

“We are aware of some of the other athletes in different states that have had their homes burglarized,” the statement said. “Our investigator is working with those agencies and other state and federal partners. We can’t say for sure that they are all related.”

Hopefully, the FBI’s involvement in the case will bring things to a rapid close.

