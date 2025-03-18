Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Travis Kelce confirmed on his podcast that he would be back with the Kansas City Chiefs next season. But he and the “New Heights” podcast weren’t done breaking major news.

The widely loved Apple TV series Ted Lasso originally wrapped up what was believed to be its final season in 2023. However, thanks to overwhelming fan support, the show is officially making a return. And during a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason Sudeikis—who stars as Ted Lasso—confirmed some major details about the upcoming season.

“As ‘Ted Lasso’ fans, thank you. Because that [thing] is gold,” Travis Kelce told Sudeikis during the podcast.

Jason Kelce wasted no time getting straight to the point. “Is there season 4?” he asked. “Is it in the works? I don’t know what I’m allowed to ask.”

“I think you can ask it, yeah,” Sudeikis replied. “That’s what we’re writing. We’re writing season 4 now.”

The confirmation was met with excitement from both Travis and Jason Kelce, and Sudeikis went on to share an even bigger reveal.

“That’s the official word,” Sudeikis said. “Ted’s coaching a women’s team. There. That’s it.”

Travis pushed for more insight, wondering if Ted would be returning to the United States, but Sudeikis wasn’t willing—or able—to provide any further details.

“Yeah, that’s too many questions,” Sudeikis said with a laugh. “And it’s only because I don’t know.”

Regardless, this unexpected revelation from Sudeikis is sure to thrill Ted Lasso fans everywhere.