Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce seems to be living the life most people can only dream of. Kelce got to play in the NFL alongside his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, for years before Jason retired and is now dating global music sensation Taylor Swift.

Remarkably, the Chiefs have only lost one game in which Swift was in attendance, but it appears that a large part of Kelce’s success is coming because he knows he can get away with certain things.

Fans are incensed over a clip in which Kelce admits committing a blatant penalty, seemingly because he knows the referees will let him get away with it.

🚨TRENDING: #CHARGERS FANS ARE ANGRY AFTER TRAVIS KELCE SAID HE CAN GET AWAY WITH PENALTIES — WITHOUT THE REFS CALLING IT. Derwin James: “He pushed, come on ref….” Travis Kelce: “HEL YEH, I DID — you know my routes.” 😳👀

pic.twitter.com/nlrwHX6qxm — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 10, 2024

People reacted to the clip on social media.

“I think even Cheats fans will agree that the rules apply less to the Cheats than any other team in the NFL by now,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“All NFL fans should be mad at this reffing. No they should not let star player get away with cheating,” one fan added.

“We know the chiefs get away with cheating been saying this for a long time now. Their bandwagon fans want the other 31 fanbases to believe they’re a good team that earns their wins though,” one fan added.

“We al know the refs are part of chiefs. They only can win with refs,” one fan added.

“It’s very clear they don’t call stuff on the chiefs,” one fan added.

Hopefully, the NFL addresses what has felt like Chiefs favoritism throughout the season.