Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team quarterback Jalen Milroe of Alabama (4) throws long during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In the eyes of many NFL Draft experts, one of the biggest names to watch throughout the predraft process has been Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. But unfortunately for Milroe, much of the talk around him has been incredibly negative.

Milroe, who of course started for Alabama each of the last two seasons, has a unique blend of athleticism as a runner and arm talent that makes him the ideal candidate on paper to be a quarterback of the future in the NFL.

While all of the tools are clearly there, the production at least this past season at Alabama hasn’t quite lived up to the hype. Notably, Milroe threw for a career-high 11 interceptions while only throwing 16 passing touchdowns on the year.

This week, Milroe has taken part in one of the biggest pre-draft events that get players noticed on a year basis, the 2025 Senior Bowl.

While the Senior Bowl game itself is of course incredibly important, the practices throughout the week leading up to the game is perhaps even more important with scouts on display to see who they may be targeting when April comes around.

Unfortunately for Milroe, it hasn’t exactly been the coming out party that he would have expected…

Instead, struggles with accuracy and decision making that plagued him at Alabama this past season have continued and been amplified with all of the eyes on him.

By most accounts from those who have seen him play in practice, he has been among the worst quarterbacks at the event.

Jalen Milroe today @ the Senior Bowl practice. Some good. A lot of bad. This guys needs development that the Browns can’t give him pic.twitter.com/q8CIT9wmWF — Derelict Sports (@DerelictSports) January 28, 2025

📈 Dillon Gabriel

😬 Jalen Milroe@Nate_Tice and @dpbrugler highlight the QBs who helped (or didn’t help) their draft stock at the Senior Bowl. (via Football 301) pic.twitter.com/E4zx9dcHZl — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 31, 2025

Not sure what Jalen Milroe was doing on this play today at the Senior Bowl but this pass was terrible…@TitanUpNetwork pic.twitter.com/6iJol5dhE5 — Titans Rossi! (@TitansRossi) January 31, 2025

Milroe can redeem himself when he takes part in the Senior Bowl game on Saturday. But given how much attention is placed on the practices, it’s fair to question whether the damage has already been done to his draft stock.