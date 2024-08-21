Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

While many fans of the NFL might enjoy seeing young quarterbacks get a chance to play early in their careers, the legendary Tom Brady is not among those people. In fact, he called it a “tragedy” that rookie quarterbacks are being thrown into action so early.

During a recent conversation with Stephen A. Smith at the Fanatics Fan Fest, Tom Brady expressed his frustration with the modern-day NFL as claimed that rookies playing early has “dumbed the game down” as a result.

“I think it’s just a tragedy that we’re forcing these rookies to play early,” Brady said according to Sporting News. “But the reality is the only reason why they are is that we’ve dumbed the game down, which has allowed them to play.”

Braidy claimed that this keeps coaches from being able to go deep in their schemes and playbooks because the players “don’t have the opportunity to go to a deep level.”

“We used to spend hours and hours in the offseason, in training camp, trying to be a little bit better the next year. But I think what happens is it discourages the coaches from going to deep levels because they realize the players don’t have the opportunity to go to a deep level, so they’re just going to teach them where they’re at.”

Clearly, Brady is not happy with the state of the modern NFL when it comes to the quarterback position.

