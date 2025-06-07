Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still around the sport, but now he spends his Sundays in the booth calling games. Brady recently did an interview with Complex Sports, where he was praised for not throwing shade or taking cheap shots at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when calling his games.

“How can I throw shade at someone who’s as amazing as he is? I know what he’s been through,” Brady responded.

Brady says that is his approach to all players in the game, and especially quarterbacks.

“And I think the one position that I’m in now as a broadcaster, I do feel a responsibility, A, to tell the fans what I see and be honest and upfront about everything. But also realize that what these guys are doing on the field is extremely difficult,” Brady added.

“Do they make the right plays all the time? Certainly not. By the way, neither did I. And I think you have to have this context and perspective.

“You realize it’s not about this harsh critique, and that’s really not what it’s all about anyway,” Brady continued. “To me, it’s more about, let’s point out the greatness of these individual players. Have fun. Enjoy it. Entertain a little bit. And really try to educate people a little bit.

“But that’s what I want to do on TV. And thought it was a great season because I’ve got a great team at Fox. And we’re going to keep building on the success we had in year one.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Brady’s approach changes over the course of his 10-year broadcast deal with Fox.