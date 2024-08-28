Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Now that he’s retired from his playing career, Tom Brady is attempting to get involved in multiple other careers related to the NFL, becoming a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a broadcaster with Fox. But a recent decision from the league might make it difficult to do both of those jobs well.

According to a report from Seth Wickersham of ESPN, a presentation given to owners at Tuesday’s NFL meetings revealed that Tom Brady would be forced to abide by some major restrictions in his dual role as a Fox broadcaster if he is approved as a part owner of the Raiders.

“The league confirmed to ESPN that among the restrictions, Brady would not be permitted to be in another team’s facility, would not be permitted to witness practice and would not be permitted to attend broadcast production meetings, either in-person or virtually. The lack of access to coaches and players before games could be the most severe restriction; those meetings, at which a broadcast crew meets with the matchup’s head coaches and key players, are often a lifeblood of insight for the telecast,” Wickersham wrote for ESPN this week.

Additionally, there is another significant restriction on Brady: he would be prohibited from publicly criticizing game officials and other clubs, putting him in a difficult situation as an analyst.

This will either force him to give up his chance at becoming a Raiders owner or it will severely limit his ability to do his job with Fox. Either way, it’s pretty horrible news for Brady, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

The only time in his career he won’t be allowed to cheat is when it benefits the Raiders https://t.co/BiYDoMMGEY — hman70 (@HunterRohles) August 28, 2024

Honestly I don't think he should be allowed to be broadcast at all. I think it's a conflict of interest. He definitely shouldn't be allowed to announce AFC West games https://t.co/imbMcp3AjP — Jarrod Thurman (@jarrod_thurman) August 28, 2024

crazy for the NFL to enact rules for him as a broadcaster when they had no problem with Brady being a part owner of the Bills for his entire playing career https://t.co/setGRNEwmy — Dougie MacRay (@pattituude) August 28, 2024

Did Tom Brady buy a piece of the Raiders so he wouldn't have to do prep work before calling games? https://t.co/9FuLHLq3Ut — Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) August 28, 2024

The amount of owners in other sports doing broadcast work is stunning to me. Soccer is terrible with this. The NBA also has a huge problem. Most of those analysts/owners are doing studio shows though. Good on the NFL for standing up, and I'd hope FOX tells Brady no ownership. https://t.co/MHmJA7dP3A — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) August 28, 2024

Can’t decide if this will make him a better or worse broadcaster. But also can’t his partner just tell him everything from production meetings lol https://t.co/Xqe2i0pxRe — Kyle, a Madson (@KyleAMadson) August 28, 2024

We’ll have to see how Brady handles this.

[ESPN]