Tom Brady Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
ArticlesNFLBy Kevin Harrish on

Now that he’s retired from his playing career, Tom Brady is attempting to get involved in multiple other careers related to the NFL, becoming a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a broadcaster with Fox. But a recent decision from the league might make it difficult to do both of those jobs well.

According to a report from Seth Wickersham of ESPN, a presentation given to owners at Tuesday’s NFL meetings revealed that Tom Brady would be forced to abide by some major restrictions in his dual role as a Fox broadcaster if he is approved as a part owner of the Raiders.

“The league confirmed to ESPN that among the restrictions, Brady would not be permitted to be in another team’s facility, would not be permitted to witness practice and would not be permitted to attend broadcast production meetings, either in-person or virtually. The lack of access to coaches and players before games could be the most severe restriction; those meetings, at which a broadcast crew meets with the matchup’s head coaches and key players, are often a lifeblood of insight for the telecast,” Wickersham wrote for ESPN this week.

Additionally, there is another significant restriction on Brady: he would be prohibited from publicly criticizing game officials and other clubs, putting him in a difficult situation as an analyst.

This will either force him to give up his chance at becoming a Raiders owner or it will severely limit his ability to do his job with Fox. Either way, it’s pretty horrible news for Brady, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

We’ll have to see how Brady handles this.

[ESPN]

About Kevin Harrish

View all posts by Kevin Harrish