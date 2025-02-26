Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Despite potential conflicts of interest, it seems Tom Brady is out here recruiting. Fox reporter Jordan Schultz has scooped the Las Vegas Raiders minority owner out on rendezvousing with a potential trade chip. That trade target is none other than Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Schultz said, “Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana” in a significant post on X. He continued to explain the situation.

“…Where they spent time together and went skiing. Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing,” Schultz added.

While NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport downplayed the situation, Schultz went ahead and doubled down. Uh oh.

Brady has previously been stepping on the line in terms of conflicts of interest. This, however, would be his most brazen move yet. The Rams permitted Stafford, who helped the team win Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 NFL season, to seek trade partners for a potential move this offseason.

Brady and Stafford hanging out in Montana suddenly raised a red flag for some. Especially what with his job as Fox’s lead announcer. That’s not too surprising, especially in this climate nowadays.

You would think that someone would have their eyes on this situation, especially now that it’s tricked this situation off. But, we’ll see how much oversight comes along here.

Stafford becoming available could shift the dynamic in the NFL right now depending on where he lands.