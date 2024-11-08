Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

In late 2022, Tom Brady and his longtime partner Gisele Bündchen officially separated in a high-profile divorce. The two have not spoken much about their decision to separate, but one new detail has emerged that adds a little more context to the situation and paints a sad picture for Brady.

According to a report from Page Six, Tom Brady was actually open to having more children with Gisele before their divorce.

“Gisele and Tom were open to having another child during their marriage,” an inside source told Page Six this week.

“But it wasn’t something they were actively trying to do.”

This is particularly horrible news for Brady because less than two years ofter their separation, Gisele is now expecting a child with her new partner, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

The source goes on to explain that Gisele is happy to be able to expand her family with Valente.

“Gisele feels blessed to be having another baby and she’s soaking up every moment of this pregnancy,” the source said.

“Gisele has always known she’s wanted to have a large family. She comes from a big family herself and it’s something that she wants for her own children,” the source continued. “Gisele’s sisters are her best friends and she’s really close to all of them, especially her twin sister, Pati. So she’s happy to be able to give that to her own children.”

So it seems like Gisele is indeed growing her family – just not with Brady.

Needless to say, this is all some pretty horrible news for Brady and it understandably led to a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

“How long was she supposed to wait for you to finally come home and put her and her children first….She got tired of salt and went and found something spicy,” a fan wrote in the comments on NewsBreak.

“Sorry bud, you actually lost this one. You can’t promise to retire , settle into retired family life, then go back on your deal. I don’t know any wife who would take that lying down,” another person added.

“Thats why she wanted you to retire. She didn’t want to raise the kids by herself whole you played football. You probably promised her, and reneged on the promise do she left,” someone else said.

“It’s a little too late now!!!” another person said.

“She fell out of love it happens. Maybe she should have done it differently. Waited for a while but some people wait others move on faster,” someone else said.

Clearly, it’s a difficult situation for Brady.

