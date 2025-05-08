Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to athletes at the top of their respective sports, it’s hard to fathom anyone in North American sports comparing with the like of Michael Jordan or Tom Brady. So, when either of them dishes on their playing days, it’s hard not to fault us for lapping it up.

Recently, Brady appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast, where he discussed some of his former opponents, including who he feared the most when he looked over the line of scrimmage.

“Ray Lewis was at the top,” Brady said, according to Pro Football Talk. “Ndamukong Suh, I didn’t like getting hit by him. J.J. [Watt] wasn’t very fun to get hit by. Haloti Ngata, you remember him? He was about 340 pounds for the Ravens. He was massive.”

Brady, made sure to avoid Lewis at all costs too, as the legendary linebacker only sacked Brady once, in a 2009 playoff game. However, Brady was sacked 565 times in the regular season and 81 times in the postseason over his storied career.

The key to his ability to endure such a beating over two decades in the league? Brady says it was his offseason regimen.

“When you’re getting hit, there’s a discipline with your physical body that you need to take into account,” Brady said. “Because if you [expletive] around, you’re gonna get hurt. . .

“You don’t mess around with your training, because you will pay the price when you got Aaron Donald chasing you.”

Ironically, Aaron Schobel, who sacked Brady more than anyone else, did not make his list of most feared opponents.