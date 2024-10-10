Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady spent the end of his career in Florida as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so it should come as no surprise that the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton hits close to home for him.

Milton made landfall on Wednesday and caused enormous levels of destruction to parts of Florida. The Biden administration in the White House is focusing its efforts on Vice President Kamala Harris’s race in the upcoming November election as the Democratic nominee, which hasn’t afforded it much time to deal with the natural disaster.

That hasn’t stopped Brady from stepping up to the plate.

“In the wake of Hurricane Milton, I’ll be making a donation of $100k to help get essentials like food, water and first aid to fellow Floridians in need,” Brady said in a statement, according to Fox.

“My friends at (Gopuff) are matching this, along with all the other donations made via “Give with Gopuff,’ all benefitting the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

“Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you’re able. Stay safe, and stay strong Florida.”

It’s obvious Brady is not afraid to let the Biden administration know that he’ll take care of people in Florida regardless of how much aid the administration sends.

Hopefully, Washington follows Brady’s example and gets Florida as much aid as it needs.

