Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen via Instagram

This week, Gisele Bündchen revealed that she was pregnant with her third child and her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, who she began dating after her divorce from Tom Brady. And it seems that Brady has broken his silence on the shocking news.

On Monday night, Tom Brady made a cryptic post on his Instagram that appeared to be a reaction to Gisele’s pregnancy announcement.

The post featured a photo of a sunset with lyrics from the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide.”

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides?” the post read.

While the lyrics seem vague when presented out of context, the song is about two lovers fighting to make their relationship work, and believing that they’re better together even though their relationship is failing.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham wrote the song together about their failing relationship and their fight to make it work for the sake of the beautiful music they created together.

“There were points during that time where I was like ‘This is never going to work. This is just never going to work. We’re going to end up breaking up, and everything we’ve worked for is going to be done and it’s all going to be for nothing,'” Nicks said during an interview. “That’s really what the song ‘Landslide’ is about.”

Nicks felt that it was important for them to fight for the relationship and stay together.

“Is it worth staying in this relationship to keep this relationship together? My opinion was always ‘Yes, it is.’ What we have to offer [together] is way better than what I have to offer by myself, or what he has to offer by himself,” Nicks said. “So, we need to stay together.”

It certainly seems like a cryptic message to Gisele.

