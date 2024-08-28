Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

As Tom Brady seeks approval from the NFL to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, it sounds like that approval could severely impact his ability to do his job as a broadcaster with Fox.

According to a report from Seth Wickersham of ESPN, Tom Brady got some bad news from the NFL this week as a presentation given to owners at Tuesday’s NFL meetings revealed that he would be forced to abide by some major restrictions in his dual role as a Fox broadcaster if he is approved as a part owner of the Raiders.

“The league confirmed to ESPN that among the restrictions, Brady would not be permitted to be in another team’s facility, would not be permitted to witness practice and would not be permitted to attend broadcast production meetings, either in-person or virtually. The lack of access to coaches and players before games could be the most severe restriction; those meetings, at which a broadcast crew meets with the matchup’s head coaches and key players, are often a lifeblood of insight for the telecast,” Wickersham wrote for ESPN this week.

Additionally, Brady would be prohibited from publicly criticizing game officials and other clubs – which could pose a problem for someone paid to give often critical analysis on the air.

Needless to say, this is some bad news for Brady as he tries to take on multiple roles.

[ESPN]