Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson were without their most dangerous receiving threat for last season’s playoffs, as Pro Bowl wideout Zay Flowers dealt with a knee injury.

Fortunately, Flowers did not require surgery and is now ready to return to his role at the top of the depth chart by the time the 2025 season arrives.Flowers has been present at the Ravens’ OTAs and said on Tuesday that he has “no limits,” according to Pro Football Talk.

Now that Flowers is healthy and ready to go, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken talked about the ways he wants to utilize the talented receiver this year.

“We’ve just got to get him the ball more,” Monken said, per the Ravens’ official website. “He’s an unbelievable football player. He’s not only an outside receiver that has elite route-running skills, but he’s unbelievable with the ball in his hands.

“So you have a guy that really plays two spots. I’m not sure he can use that in his contract negotiations. But I’m just saying you can use him in a variety of roles to get him the ball, which allows your volume to go up. He’s a volume catch guy.

“You can use him in novelty screens, getting him the ball down the field. I expect him to take another leap. When you make it to the Pro Bowl, or you’re an All-Pro, you’re pretty good.”

Flowers himself talked about the increased team bonding that Jackson wants to get into this season, as the Ravens look to get over the hump and make the Super Bowl for the first time with Jackson under center.

“This year, he wants to do a lot more meeting, he wants to do team stuff, do a lot more personal stuff with us just to get that team camaraderie to a good level,” Flowers said.