The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had about as disastrous a Monday night as possible.

After jumping out to a 10-point lead against the Baltimore Ravens, things turned on a heel fast and Tampa Bay went on to lose the contest 41-31. That wasn’t all.

Star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin left the games with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. In Godwin’s case, the injury occurred when many thought the game was already out of reach.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles pushed back on that line of thought and explained why Godwin was still in the game.

“He’s a player, and we’re trying to win the ball game,” Bowles said, per Awful Announcing.

“We were down 10, so we were still trying to get points and kick another onside kick, and it just happened. With Mike going down we didn’t have that many receivers as it was, so we played with what we had.

“It’s unfortunate he got hurt and we feel bad about that. But he’s a football player and he wanted to be in the game just like Baker and everyone else wanted to be in the game.”

It’s a tough break for the Bucs, who are now scrambling to fill major holes in their offense after what seemed like a promising start to the year.

