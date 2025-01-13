Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) straps his helmet on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended thier season floundering in all aspects. After backing into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, Pittsburgh fell to their divisional rival Baltimore Ravens 28-14 in the Wild Card round, extending their drought of playoff wins.

After the game, star pass rusher T.J. Watt reflected on the end of the season and the state of the team, and he didn’t mince words about how his teammates performed to close out the year.

“Guys out of their gaps, not tackling. Things that make good defenses good. It’s been a pretty rough last month of football for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially defensively. Tonight was unfortunately no different,” Watt said according to Blitzburgh.

TJ Watt sums up Steelers last month of football: “Guys out of their gaps, not tackling. Things that make good defenses good. It’s been a pretty rough last month of football for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially defensively. Tonight was unfortunately no different.” #Steelers… — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) January 12, 2025

Fans reacted to Watt’s take on social media.

“If only we had (Brian) Flores. Or a defensive head coach that was capable of coaching defense,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Talking a lot for a guy with 0 stats. Maybe everyone was talking about TJ. Has anyone considered that,” one fan added.

“He was out of his rush lane a lot losing contain on the pass rush,” another fan added.

“It’s all about who the coach is. They are responsible for bringing in the OC, DC, Assistants, Preparing a Gameplan, Drafting wisely, controlling the locker room, developing the talent, creating an identity for the offense and defense. Accountability matters,” one person added.

“remember that he suffered an ankle injury week 15. I don’t think he quite recovered from that. And he hurt his arm last night. Dude was playing banged up,” added another person.

It’ll be interesting to see how Pittsburgh addresses things in the offseason.