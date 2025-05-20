Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans selected former University of Miami standout Cam Ward with the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Will Levis was named as the Titans’ starting quarterback prior to last season, one in which the Titans finished 3-14.

Naming Levis as the starter was one of the first moves of the first decisions of Titans’ head coach Brian Callahan made after assuming the job. After the disaster that was last season, Callahan revealed that Levis and Ward are splitting reps 50/50 through Phase 2 of offseason activities.

“It will change probably a little bit when we get to the next phase of OTAs and there’s some 7-on-7,” Callahan said of the situation, according to ESPN.

While having last season’s starter and the number one pick in the NFL draft in the same quarterback room could lead to some contention inside the building, it appears that there have been no problems thus far.

Callahan had praise for how both quarterbacks have handled the situation to date.

“They’ve both handled it really well,” Callahan said. “I’ve been pleased with their demeanor and approach. Will has done a really nice job getting better at the things he needs to get better at. Cam has done a really nice job of integrating himself. … They’ve both done a really nice job getting up to speed where they needed to.”

Callahan said that what he wants is for both young quarterbacks to focus on the work directly in front of them.

“I think the biggest thing for young players is just worry about the next day,” he said earlier this month. “That’s the most important part I think is just keep your focus small and don’t worry about September, we’re worried about today’s practice, we’re about this afternoon’s film session and then you take the next day.”