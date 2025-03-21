Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans hold the rights to the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Titans have several routes they could take with the selection, especially considering this is considered one of the weaker quarterback draft classes in recent memory.

They could go the route of Cam Ward, the quarterback out of the University of Miami, or they could even select star pass rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State, they could also trade the rights to the pick for a return of a hefty haul of picks.

Two-way player and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is also in play for Tennessee.

At the NFL combine, many felt that the Titans were leaning toward shopping the pick in return for more picks, but according to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, the Titans appear to have had a change of heart and signs are pointing toward them selecting Cam Ward.

“The feeling at the combine was that Tennessee was aggressively shopping the No. 1 pick, but that sentiment has cooled off a bit,” Reid reported.

“Now signs are trending toward the Titans drafting Ward at the top of the draft, and many sources around the league are preparing for that outcome.”

Field Yates followed up after Reid, saying that Ward is a “strong favorite” to being selected first overall.

It’ll be interesting to see what route the Titans end up going.