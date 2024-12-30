Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennesee Titans haven’t seen the kind of quarterback play they were hoping for this season. Both young player Will Levis and veteran Mason Rudolph have started games for Tennesse this season, and while they’ve shown flashes, neither has managed to consistently deliver high-caliber performances.

The Titans currently hold the number two pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and the team is making a shocking decision in regards to the two quarterbacks, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Titans coach Brian Callahan tells reporters that both QBs Will Levis and Mason Rudolph will play on Sunday. A final look for Tennessee, which currently holds the No. 2 pick,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday.

#Titans coach Brian Callahan tells reporters that both QBs Will Levis and Mason Rudolph will play on Sunday. A final look for Tennessee, which currently holds the No. 2 pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2024

Fans reacted to the announcement on social media.

“Do not play Levis. He could actually win us the game,” one fan wrote on Twitter, who wants to Titans to worry first and foremost about their draft position.

“It will be like Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, except they are both far worse,” another fan added.

“Callahan knows the Titans are in evaluation mode, juggling the present with a keen eye on the future. Levis, the raw cannon-armed rookie, and Rudolph, the journeyman with flashes of competence—this isn’t just about who plays better, it’s about who fits the long-term vision,” one fan added.

“Wonder if they’ll draft Cam or Shedeur if they go QB,” one fan added.

“1 person who shouldn’t be a coach and 2 people who shouldn’t be a QB. Other than that we are in good shape,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see which quarterback wins Sunday’s battle.