The Tennessee Titans looked primed for a 0-5 start to the season after being down 3-21 in the second quarter to the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Titans recovered three Cardinals fumbles and stormed back for an emphatic 22-21 victory, shutting out Tennessee the rest of the way.
“Obviously, just really exciting to get a win,” head coach Brian Callahan said after the game, according to the team’s official website. “To show that kind of fight in a game where we had to claw our way back into it.
“It was everything that we needed to see from our football team, and we’d been waiting to see for a couple of weeks now, the ability to make the plays when it mattered to help us win the game.
“Those guys fought like crazy. It was superb effort all the way around. It was awesome to see just the resilience of the team, the fight that they showed. … I’m really proud of the team.”
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward led a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, which was capped off by a 29-yard field goal from Joey Slye to end regulation.
“It felt good,” Ward said. “A win, especially for my first one, in a game like that, it was a big-time win. The biggest thing is we have to continue to build off it.”
The Titans have a long way to go as the win only improved them to 1-4, but there’s no reason this can’t serve as a building block for the rest of the season.
