Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans looked primed for a 0-5 start to the season after being down 3-21 in the second quarter to the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Titans recovered three Cardinals fumbles and stormed back for an emphatic 22-21 victory, shutting out Tennessee the rest of the way.

“Obviously, just really exciting to get a win,” head coach Brian Callahan said after the game, according to the team’s official website. “To show that kind of fight in a game where we had to claw our way back into it.

“It was everything that we needed to see from our football team, and we’d been waiting to see for a couple of weeks now, the ability to make the plays when it mattered to help us win the game.