It’s not often that teams make changes to their logos, jerseys, or color schemes in the NFL, as there are more rules surrounding such changes than many fans realize. However, one team is making a switch heading into the 2025 season.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Tennessee Titans are changing their official primary blue. The ‘Titans blue” alternate jersey will become the official home uniform, starting in 2025.

“We’re talking to fans and we’re listening, and there’s a clear appetite to have the Titans, their team, represented on the field in this noticeable color that has been with this team from 1960 in Houston, into Memphis, at Vanderbilt and as we’ve played at Nissan Stadium,” Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said in an item posted on the team’s website.

“We’re going to emphasize that this year and change to Titans blue as the primary color. As we sit here today, the plan is to wear Titans blue at every one of our home games this year.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“It’s time to cut the BS and go back to the Steve McNair era uniforms,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Now change the helmet to white,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the jersey switch, along with the number one overall pick, leads to a culture change in Tennessee.