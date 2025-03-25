Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions gloves sit atop a pylon before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft is right around the corner, which means that training camp won’t be far behind it, closely followed by the start of the preseason, and in no time at all, Week One will be here. With this in mind, we’re already thinking about who the best players in the 2025 season will be.

These days, quarterbacks tend to get all of the attention. However, a quarterback’s success is largely dependent on the quality of his receiving corps. So, we decided to put together a list of the three best wide receivers, in no particular order, heading into next season.

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson looks like a man amongst boys whenever he lines up across from cornerbacks. A nightmare matchup for opposing defenses. Jefferson is a big part of why journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold was so successful for the Minnesota Vikings last year and signed a healthy contract in the offseason.

He’s also a big part of why the Vikings can rest easy turning the franchise over to young quarterback J.J. McCarthy. As long as the ball is put somewhere in his vicinity, there’s a good chance Jefferson will bring it in and a decent chance it’s going for six points.

CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys’ top weapon is one of the most unstoppable forces in the league, and Dallas knows as much, securing him to a massive extension prior to the start of last season.

Lamb has been so impressive that when franchise quarterback Dak Prescott has gone down, Lamb has made Prescott’s fill-ins look so impressive that fans often wonder if Prescott should be the starter. Last season, Lamb dominated defenses while dealing with a shoulder injury for a good chunk of the season.

If Lamb is healthy in 2025, there’s no reason he won’t have a case as the best in the business.

Ja’Marr Chase

This list couldn’t possibly have been made without including Ja’Marr Chase. In fact, Chase is so good that the Cincinnati Bengals, notorious for not paying top dollar to retain their star players, awarded Chase with a four-year, $161 million contract that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

There was no way the Bengals couldn’t reward Chase with such a contract. In 2024, the superstar brought home the triple crown, a rare feat in which a wide receiver leads the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and touchdown receptions (17). This list was done in no particular order, but the facts are the facts.

Until further notice, Chase is by far the best wide receiver in the league.