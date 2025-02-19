Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; A general picture of a Houston Texans helmet after training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was a winner against the National Football League. The Texans star had previously earned a five-figure fine. But after a ruling made this week, that fine is no more.

The NFL ruled to rescind a $25,000 fine that the league issued to the former Alabama standout. That fine came off the heels of comments that Anderson Jr. made about officiating.

But even after those comments were clearly made, the NFL pulled back on fining the Houston star linebacker.

At the time, per Fox 4 Kansas City, Anderson had choice words about the officials who were in charge during the AFC Divisional Round game between the Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs. “We knew it was going to be us against the refs,” Anderson said.

The Texans fell to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round after earning yet another trip to the NFL Playoffs. But even though the Texans have made it to January on numerous occasions, they’ve yet to get very far.

Houston still, since their arrival to the NFL in 2002, has not made it to the AFC Championship Game.

Nonetheless, the team has made headway over the past two seasons. After being near the bottom of the league, Houston has undergone a transformation. It’s in large part thanks to Anderson, quarterback CJ Stroud, and head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Time will tell to see what 2025 brings the Texans.