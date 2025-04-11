Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; A general picture of a Houston Texans helmet after training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are looking to make a deep playoff run after only managing a single playoff win in each of the last two seasons. The Texans have their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, but it’ll take more than a high-powered offense for the sort of success the Texans expect to have.

Knowing this, the Texans have moved to lock down one of the top talents in the league on the defensive side of the ball for the foreseeable future, according to one prominent league insider.

“Sources: The #Texans agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension with standout S Jalen Pitre, as he gets a roughly $39M deal. Houston locks in another key member of its secondary. First Derek Stingley Jr, now Pitre. Houston continues to pay its young core,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Very smart move, this kid can flat out play. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves for what he does on the field on Sundays!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“$39M for a playmaker who’s only getting better.. good move from Texans,” added someone else.

“Weird… feel like I watched that guy get targeted and cooked so many times,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the move pans out for the Texans and their Super Bowl aspirations.