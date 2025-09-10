Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; A general picture of a Houston Texans helmet after training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans lost to the Los Angeles Rams 14-9 after failing to reach the endzone in the game. Stroud was sacked twice, threw an interception, and the Texans committed 11 penalties in the loss.

After the game, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud addressed the loss and acknowledged that Houston “could have practiced better.”

“We didn’t deserve to win that game because we didn’t do the right things,” Stroud said, according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “When you come out in the NFL lollygagging and going through the motions, that kind of happens. I think we’ll be all right, but I think it’s a good wakeup call for us.”

In a mid-week press conference, head coach DeMeco Ryans sang a similar tune.

“It’s never an entire group, that’s the one thing about it,” Ryans said. “There are individuals that have their moments throughout the week, and lollygagging — which is the term everybody wants to use — for me, it’s just our tempo in and out of the huddle.

“We’ve got to get in and out of the huddle quicker, so we can get to the line of scrimmage, so we can operate and make sure we’ve got checks, and things you have to make at the line of scrimmage. To make those checks in a proper manner, we’ve got to get out with some urgency.

“The urgency piece from everybody has to pick up from the offensive side of the ball. Once the urgency picks up, we’ll be able to operate cleaner when it comes to pre-snap and post-snap.”

The Texans next chance to right the ship will be on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.