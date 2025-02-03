Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans fired Bobby Slowik earlier this offseason after they lost in the NFL Playoffs. On Monday, the team moved to officially replace Slowik.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Los Angeles Rams assistant Nick Caley will join the Texans’ staff.

Houston head coach DeMeco Ryan stabbed Caley as his new OC, as the team hopes to build off their first-year success with C.J. Stroud a season ago.

Pelissero broke the news of the hire on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Last year was a disappointing year for Stroud. After a successful rookie campaign, he took a bit of a step back. Stroud earned more sacks in 2024 than he did throughout all of 2023, which didn’t help matters.

Despite other extraneous factors, the team decided they wanted to move on from Slowik. While Stroud’s development could be hindered by moving onto another coach, the team is hoping for the opposite.

Houston hasn’t made the AFC Championship yet in their franchise’s 22-year history. After they were founded in 2002, the Texans have won the AFC South eight different times, including this past season.

But until they break through, the team still has its work cut out for them. And after a pretty disappointing end to their season, they hope hiring Caley is enough to help fix Stroud and issues that nagged him in 2024.