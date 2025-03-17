Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) warms up before the game agains the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans ensured that star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will be around for much longer.

On Monday, Houston announced they re-signed Stingley to a lucrative extension. The former LSU standout is just the latest Tiger to receive a massive reward for his play in the NFL.

Stingley has proven his worth and then some for the past few seasons and has emerged as one of the top young cornerbacks in the league. Thus, the Texans decided to pay him like one. The contract extension is for three years and worth $90 million.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Monday morning, which broke during the morning’s episode of Good Morning Football.

The top has been blown off the DB market. Sources say #Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. is the NFL’s new highest paid DB. Stingley has agreed to terms on a 3-year, $90M deal — $30M per year. The deal done by David Mulugheta of @AthletesFirst includes a whopping $89M guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/sG0tQU3j0U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2025

“The top has blown off the DB market,” Rapoport said. “CB Derek Stingley is the NFL’s new highest paid DB. Stingley has agreed to terms on a 3-year, $90M deal,” he added.

Stingley entered the NFL just three seasons ago in 2022. So after three years, the Texans decided to bypass his looming player option as part of his rookie deal and pay him like a top-flight cornerback. That’s what happens when you make as big an impact as Stingley has.

The former LSU Tiger has made a name for himself on one of the NFL’s youngest and most exciting teams. The Texans defense has both Stingley and pass-rushing star Will Anderson Jr., formerly of Alabama. You’d imagine Anderson might be next for a big payday.

Stingley was a member of the 2019 LSU Tigers, one of the greatest college football teams ever, and have since produced Stingley, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr chase, and Justin Jefferson. All four of them have earned whopping paydays in the NFL, adding to that team’s already immortal legacy.