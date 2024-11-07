January 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Terry Bradshaw during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw hasn’t been shy about his political standing over the years.

“I’ve been a Republican, but now I’m a registered independent. I don’t want to alienate anyone, and the minute you say, “I’m a Democrat” or “I’m Republican,” you’re kicking off the other side,” Bradshaw said, according to The Spun. “I want the best person [in the White House], and I’ll pick the one who’s most like the way I feel, “The Hall of Famer, now 76, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers considers himself an independent voter.

He has even criticized President-Elect Donald Trump in the past.

“This is America. If our country stands for anything, folks, it’s freedom. People died for that freedom. I’m not sure if our President understands those rights. That every American has the right to speak out also to protest. Believe me, these athletes do love this great country of ours.

“Personally, I think our President should concentrate on North Korea and healthcare rather than ripping into athletes and the NFL.”

Surprisingly, his family members appear to have an obvious preference for Trump. Multiple members of his family have been celebrating his victory to become the 47th president of the United States.

“Trump’s president,” his daughter, Erin, posted on an Instagram Story. “What an amazing day!”

His other daughter, Rachel, shared a similar sentiment: “And there you have it!!!!”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Fans on social media mixed reactions to their support of Trump.

“Unfollowed since you hate women. KAMALA,” one fan said under one of Rachel’s Instagram posts.

“This is so sweet. I miss seeing all of you on tv,” said another person who didn’t seem to care much about her political leanings.

It’ll be interesting to see if Terry addresses the election results on Sunday when he’s set to cover the day’s NFL games as an analyst for FOX.

[The Spun]