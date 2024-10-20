Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

When the Tennessee Titans take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, they will have a different starting quarterback.

With starting quarterback Will Levis still dealing with a shoulder injury this week, the Tennessee Titans will be going with a different quarterback on Sunday.

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for the Titans in place of Levis on Sunday afternoon.

“The Titans will start QB Mason Rudolph on Sunday against the #Bills, per sources,” Tom Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“Will Levis continues to deal with a shoulder injury and isn’t healthy enough to go. He’ll be inactive,” Pelissero continued.

After suffering a shoulder injury last week, Levis was limited in practice on Wednesday, but he fully participated in Thursday’s practice before he was listed as limited again on Friday.

Levis has started each of the team’s five games so far this season after taking over as the team’s starting quarterback midway through last season, but he has struggled.

Levis has had at least one turnover in 12 of his 14 starts and has just a 4-10 record as a starting quarterback.

This will be Rudolph’s first start for the Tennessee Titans, but certainly not the first start of his NFL career.

Last season, Rudolph took over as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the season, replacing Kenny Pickett, and he ultimately led the team to a playoff berth.

The Titans are just 1-4 this season with Levis leading the way.

It will be interesting to see if Rudolph can provide a spark that ignites the offense.

