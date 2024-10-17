Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday night, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians together. But it sounds like one expert is pretty concerned about how they were acting around each other.

This week, noted body language expert Judi James spoke to The Mirror where she gave her expert opinion on how the two were interacting with each other during the game.

James observed that Taylor was “bestowing her signals of love and devotion on Travis here.”

She went on to point out that Taylor was holding Kelce’s head like a “treasured possession and then kissing it or leaning her own head against it, pointing things out to Travis and celebrating the game when he does with maybe even more enthusiasm.”

But it doesn’t sound like Kelce was all that interested in the attention from his girlfriend at that particular moment.

James said that while Taylor was “tuned into Travis” throughout the game.

She did not think that Travis gave her the “same level of tuned-in attention.”

“His chin is up and when she kisses him here his eyes look away. He seems to be tracking the game more than her, which is understandable, given his career,” James told The Mirror.

“When she chats and points he doesn’t seem to look. Even when he celebrates he brings his hands up, curled into fists, but he doesn’t seem in this photo to celebrate instinctively with her,” she continued.

She ended with a bit of a warning to Taylor Swift about giving this sort of unrequited attention to Kelce.

“Gestures like wrapping yourself around your partner’s head and planting kisses while they’re occupied on something else can begin to be like a vying for attention or even a bit of an ultimatum, however loved up a couple might be,” James said.

We’ll have to see how their relationship continues to develop.

[The Mirror]