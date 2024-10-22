Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction during one of her concerts in Miami this weekend, but it actually fit into her song rather perfectly.

During her performance of her song “But Daddy I Love Him” from her latest record The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift seemed to have trouble with the zipper on her dress.

The pop sensation took the stage wearing a white dress and seemed to be fighting with the zipper in the back until she eventually requested assistance from her backup dancers on the stage.

“I need help,” Swift said between the lines of the song.

The dancers sprung into action and fixed the dress, briefly unzipping it to solve the issue.

“Thanks, guys!” Swift exclaimed before continuing the song.

The incident actually fit perfectly into the song she was singing as the next line of the song just happened to be “running with my dress unbuttoned” – which she almost had to do before the singers fixed the issue.

Needless to say, the whole situation led to a lot of reactions from Swifties on social media.

“Things like this always stun me bc it shows how professional taylor AND her dancers are like natalie and kam stayed in character, got the job done, and then picked up the choreo from right where they needed,” one fan wrote on X.

“they’re all so professional and handled this so well,” another fan added. she kept holding onto her earpiece too while also grabbing at her back I was so concerned. she’s incredible and she’s got an incredible team omg the timing of getting everything fixed was impressive.”

“Cannot get over how well they handled this,” another fan added.

“she really was about to be running with her dress unbuttoned,” another person said.

“Welcome back Errors Tour,” another fan quipped.

Taylor will now spend about the next two months finishing her Eras Tour with a series of shows in North America. As a result, it’s unlikely that Swift will be able to attend any Kansas City Chiefs games in support of Travis Kelce until late December.

