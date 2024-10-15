Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift was already one of the most famous individuals on the entire planet, but she has seen her popularity soar even further ever since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. But there are certainly some drawbacks to that fame.

This week a video surfaced on social media showing a mass of people waiting outside of the New York home of Taylor Swift waiting for the pop sensation to come outside.

The video shows a crowd waiting on the steps outside her door, ready to get a glimpse of her whenever she emerges.

taylor swift should be allowed to slap at least 20 people a day pic.twitter.com/Euqw6TRZv4 — sarah⸆⸉ (@scarletttmaroon) October 13, 2024

Needless to say, it’s pretty horrible news that Swift cannot even have privacy outside her own home, and the news quickly sparked outrage on social media as fans called out the behavior from the so-called fans.

“This makes me sad and sick to my stomach, no one should have to deal with this,” one fan said in the comments of the video.

“This is not being a fan. This is stalking and harassment,” another fan added.

“Y’all need to go home and leave her alone,” someone else replied to the video.

“This is so creepy and weird, treating her like a circus animal! Stop this weird behaviour!!” annother person said.

“She deserves privacy,” someone else added.

“This should be against the law,” another asserted.

This sort of attention comes along with being so famous, but that doesn’t make it any less horrible for Taylor Swift.