Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has already joined Taylor Swift on stage for one of her performances, but it sounds like he might be joining her in the studio, as well.

According to an inside source from Life & Style Magazine, Taylor Swift believes that Travis Kelce can contribute to her musical creation.

“She loves the idea of integrating Travis into her creative life. He’s already inspired her so much. He’s definitely her new muse,” the insider told Life and Style.

“But she thinks he’s got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse. He’s got a really good natural rhythm and an eye for lyrics. She’s convinced he’s the type of person that would flourish in the studio.”

Swift reportedly thinks that Kelce might have some hidden musical talent.

“Sports has always been such a huge focus for Travis that he hasn’t had the time to develop all his other talents, but it’s obvious to Taylor that he’s gifted musically and has a natural ear, and she wants to be the one to help bring that out of him,” the insider said.

“Taylor doesn’t put limits on herself artistically, and she doesn’t see why Travis should be put in a box. She wants him to be a part of every aspect of her life, and he’s all for it.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Kelce gets a writing credit on her next album.

