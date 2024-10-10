Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During Monday night’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, commentator Troy Aikman accidentally referred to Taylor Swift as the “missus” of Travis Kelce.

But maybe he wasn’t all that wrong.

During a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Troy Aikman addressed the mistake that he made on the air.

“Was that a big deal?” Aikman asked on the podcast.

Co-host PFT Commenter responded to the question by bringing up the plot of That Thing You Do! in which the lead singer is mistakenly announced as engaged, leading to the band’s collapse.

In response, Aikman revealed that someone has since reached out to him to tell him that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “might actually be engaged.”

“You know what, I don’t know if I cursed them or not, but someone actually reached out to me today and said they might actually be engaged, so I might’ve broke the story,” Aikman said.

Over the past several months there has been a lot of speculation that the two of them might be engaged or headed toward engagement.

We’ll have to see whether or not those rumors ultimately turn out to be the truth.

[Awful Announcing]